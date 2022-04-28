'I Don't Feel Bad About It': Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Anxiety

Being in the public eye comes with its fair share of challenges. Someone who knows this all too well is Kendall Jenner. Despite being a household name for the majority of her life, Kendall Jenner has the same struggles that the average everyday person deals with.

In a recent Instagram post, Kendall opened up about her difficulty with ongoing anxiety. She told her millions of followers, "my anxiety (especially social anxiety) has been on 100 lately. I’ve come to a place where I don’t feel bad about it."

How Kendall Manages Her Anxiety

With a zen garden backdrop, Kendall posted a video on her Instagram highlighting what's going on with her mental health. She said, "I love my space and my alone time. I am finding ways to help me start my day off with a calmer, more positive mindset. that being said, I wanted to just spread some good vibes."

Kendall didn't stop at just mentioning her anxiety and giving a general rundown of how she deals with it. She laid out a detailed list of what mechanisms she uses throughout the day to lessen her anxiety. She said she did, "10 deep inhales/exhales before even touching my phone, went in my yard and journaled, wrote down all the things I’m looking forward to today/this month., expressed gratitude for all of my blessings, took in the sun, had my tea and practiced some more deep breathing."

Kendall's Zen Lifestyle

Kendall's zen persona has been seen on her new Hulu reality series The Kardashians. While she's not featured as much as her three older sisters, the new opening montage highlights her garden of peace.

During the drone flyover of the intro sequence of the premiere episode, Kendall can be seen meditating in the backyard and embracing her inner zen.

With her lifestyle of being the highest-paid model in the world, some time alone in her zen garden does wonders to nourish her mental health. Also, considering how much scrutiny she and her famous family are always under, anything that helps subdue her anxiety is welcomed.

Kendall's Family Woes

Kendall's family goes through the wringer quite often. Each of her sisters has faced countless scandals in the public eye. None of them have been able to walk away completely unscathed.

Kim has been in a public battle with ex Kanye West which has captured the world's attention. Khloe is frequently in the press because of troubles with her on-again/off-again beau Tristan Thompson. Kourtney isn't usually in the public for negative reasons, but people still have plenty of opinions on her quick engagement to drummer Travis Barker.

