'I Don't Feel Bad About It': Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Anxiety

With a zen garden backdrop, Kendall posted a video on her Instagram highlighting what's going on with her mental health. She said, "I love my space and my alone time. I am finding ways to help me start my day off with a calmer, more positive mindset. that being said, I wanted to just spread some good vibes."

Kendall didn't stop at just mentioning her anxiety and giving a general rundown of how she deals with it. She laid out a detailed list of what mechanisms she uses throughout the day to lessen her anxiety. She said she did, "10 deep inhales/exhales before even touching my phone, went in my yard and journaled, wrote down all the things I’m looking forward to today/this month., expressed gratitude for all of my blessings, took in the sun, had my tea and practiced some more deep breathing."