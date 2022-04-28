'I Don't Feel Bad About It': Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Anxiety

Being in the public eye comes with its fair share of challenges. Someone who knows this all too well is Kendall Jenner. Despite being a household name for the majority of her life, Kendall Jenner has the same struggles that the average everyday person deals with.
In a recent Instagram post, Kendall opened up about her difficulty with ongoing anxiety. She told her millions of followers, "my anxiety (especially social anxiety) has been on 100 lately. I’ve come to a place where I don’t feel bad about it."