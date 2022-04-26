Charles Barkley Viciously Bashes Nets Star Ben Simmons for Missing Game 4 Vs. Celtics

Since the Brooklyn Nets acquired Ben Simmons as part of the James Harden trade in February, the three-time All-Star has yet to take the court.

The 25-year-old has struggled to move past back issues that have prevented him from making his Nets debut. Despite that, Simmons held a potential return date for Game 4 of the first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

As the Nets face potentially falling to an early playoff exit, the star point guard is no longer anticipated to play in Monday's contest. All that led Charles Barkley to unload on Simmons' handling of the situation.