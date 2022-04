Every time Oscar award-winning actress Nicole Kidman steps on a red carpet, she proves she's a classic in a sea of regulars. Last week, she attended the movie premiere for the Vikings film The Northman with her husband, Keith Urban, alongside some of her stellar castmates, including Anya Taylor-Joy and Alexander Skarsgård.

She channeled Vintage Hollywood style in her ankle-length long-sleeved Prada dress with dramatic embellishments and appliques, adding a modern touch.