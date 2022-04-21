NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Send Bradley Beal To Sixers For Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle & Tobias Harris

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. As of now, the Wizards haven't shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Beal this summer. However, if Beal realizes that he can't win an NBA championship in Washington, he could reevaluate his future with the Wizards and consider starting a new journey somewhere else.

Once he officially demands a trade, several NBA teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding Beal to their roster.