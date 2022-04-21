NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Send Bradley Beal To Sixers For Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle & Tobias Harris

Wikimedia | Adeletron 3030

Sports
JB Baruelo

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. As of now, the Wizards haven't shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Beal this summer. However, if Beal realizes that he can't win an NBA championship in Washington, he could reevaluate his future with the Wizards and consider starting a new journey somewhere else.

Once he officially demands a trade, several NBA teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding Beal to their roster.

The Latest

Sarah Palin Vows To Do 'Good Job' For Alaskans If Elected

'This Was Never My Diet': Rebel Wilson Slams Reports On Her Weight Loss

Mike Lindell Says He's On Brink Of Overturning 2020 Election

NFL News: Michael Irvin Explains Why Tom Brady's Comeback Wasn't A Surprise

MLB News: Cubs Players Rave About Seiya Suzuki

Bradley Beal To Sixers

Wikimedia | Rashinseita

One of the top trade destinations for Beal this summer is the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers may be currently focused on fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season but if they fail to at least reach the NBA Finals, they would strongly consider finding a third star that they could pair with Joel Embiid and James Harden. Though they are yet to talk about their offseason plans, it won't be a surprise if the Sixers target Beal on the trade market. It's worth noting that before they acquired Harden from the Brooklyn Nets, Embiid was making a strong push for a Beal trade.

Sports

Malia Manuel In Bikini Shows Off Lithesome Physique

By Ashabi Azeez

Best Trade Package For Wizards

Wikimedia | Rashinseita

Despite giving up some valuable assets to get Harden from the Nets, the Sixers are still in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster trade should Beal and the Wizards decide to part ways in the 2022 NBA offseason. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network suggested the "best trade package" the Sixers could offer to the Wizards in exchange for Beal. In the hypothetical trade scenario, the Sixers would land Beal while the Wizards would obtain Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, and Tobias Harris.

Bose Celebrates Record-Breaking Win With Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin

Sara Sigmundsdottir Shows Off Bulging Biceps In Pre-Semi Finals Training

Sixers Form Legitimate 'Big 3'

Wikimedia | Shakeydeal33

The Sixers are expected to explore the trade if they think that their current roster isn't enough to conquer the Eastern Conference and capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy. By sacrificing young and promising players like Maxey and Thybulle, the Sixers would be acquiring a legitimate superstar who could form a "Big Three" with Harden and Embiid in the 2022-23 NBA season. The successful acquisition of Beal would significantly improve the Sixers' performance on the offensive end of the floor.

Beal would give the Sixers one of the league's best active scorers, as well as a great playmaker and a decent floor spacer. With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, he won't have a hard time making himself fit with Harden and Embiid in Philadelphia.

Why The Wizards Would Make The Trade

Wikimedia | GhostRiver

The proposed blockbuster deal would be a no-brainer for the Wizards, especially if Beal is no longer interested in continuing his NBA career in Washington. Instead of taking the risk of losing him in free agency without getting anything in return, the suggested trade would enable the Wizards to turn Beal into a young guard with huge superstar potential in Maxey, a promising wingman in Thybulle, and an All-Star caliber forward in Harris.

Trading Beal for Maxey, Thybulle, and Harris would give the Wizards the option to immediately undergo a full-scale rebuild or try remaining a competitive team in the Eastern Conference next season.

Read Next

Must Read

Paris Hilton In Swimsuit Continues 'Sliving' Lifestyle

Erika Jayne M.I.A. After Mexico Swimsuit Storm

Aly Raisman In Bikini Describes Personality

Emily Ratajkowski In Bikini Shows Off 'Birthday Suit'

Bodybuilder Michelle Lewin In Bikini Explores Thailand

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.