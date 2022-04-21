Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to be one of the biggest names on the trade block in the 2022 NBA offseason. Mitchell may be currently focused on helping the Jazz make a deep playoff run in the 2021-22 NBA season but if they suffer an early postseason exit, rumors are circulating that he may consider finding his way out of Utah this summer. Once he expresses his desire to leave, the Jazz would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him on the trade market.
NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Jazz Trade Sends Donovan Mitchell To Big Apple For Massive Trade Package
Donovan Mitchell Linked To Hometown Team
In the past months, Mitchell has already been linked to several teams that are in dire need of additional star power on their roster. One of the potential suitors for Mitchell in the 2022 NBA offseason is his hometown team the New York Knicks. Earlier in March, Steve Popper of Newsday revealed that the Knicks would strongly consider targeting Mitchell should he and the Jazz decide to part ways this summer.
"According to the same person who pointed to Wesley’s criticism of Thibodeau, Wesley has been selling his plan, one that eventually will land Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, a New York native."
Massive Blockbuster Sends Donovan Mitchell To Knicks
Though they are rumored to be one of his preferred landing spots, targeting Mitchell would still require the Knicks to pay the king's ransom. To convince the Jazz to send Mitchell to New York, the Knicks would likely be needing to give up a trade package centered on RJ Barrett. In the proposed trade scenario by James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network, the Knicks would be trading Barrett, Evan Fournier, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick, and the rights to swap first-rounders in 2023 and 2024 to the Jazz in exchange for Mitchell.
Is Donovan Mitchell Worth Giving Up RJ Barrett?
Trading Barrett would be a tough decision for the Knicks, but it might be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Mitchell's caliber. While Barrett is yet to prove that he can be a No. 1 scoring option on a legitimate title contender, Mitchell has shown in the past years that he's capable of leading a team. The Knicks could hit two birds with one stone by bringing Mitchell to New York.
Aside from fulfilling their dream of adding a superstar to their roster, Mitchell would also give them a long-term solution to their major backcourt problem. Mitchell alone may not be enough to turn the Knicks into an instant contender, but his potential arrival would undoubtedly strengthen their chances of returning to the playoffs next season.
Jazz Forced To Undergo A Rebuild
The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Jazz, especially if Mitchell demands a trade this summer. Instead of keeping a disgruntled superstar on their roster, the suggested trade would give them the assets that they need to immediately undergo a full-scale rebuild in the post-Mitchell era.
It won't also be a problem if the Jazz decide to remain competitive after losing Mitchell. Barrett may still be young, but he's also capable of making a huge impact on both ends of the floor. Barrett and Evan Fournier could join forces with Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, and Bojan Bogdanovic and form the core that will try to end the Jazz's decades of title drought next season.