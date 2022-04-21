NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Jazz Trade Sends Donovan Mitchell To Big Apple For Massive Trade Package

Trading Barrett would be a tough decision for the Knicks, but it might be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Mitchell's caliber. While Barrett is yet to prove that he can be a No. 1 scoring option on a legitimate title contender, Mitchell has shown in the past years that he's capable of leading a team. The Knicks could hit two birds with one stone by bringing Mitchell to New York.

Aside from fulfilling their dream of adding a superstar to their roster, Mitchell would also give them a long-term solution to their major backcourt problem. Mitchell alone may not be enough to turn the Knicks into an instant contender, but his potential arrival would undoubtedly strengthen their chances of returning to the playoffs next season.