Bella Thorne Goes Wild At Coachella

Bella Thorne was unapologetically herself as she hit the Coachella music festival in California this weekend. The former Disney star, who recently made headlines for her wild plan to invite aliens to her Coachella blowout, ended up partying in a more terrestrial company, with photos posted on her Instagram page post-event showing the 24-year-old having a blast with her fiancé Benjamin Mascolo, 28, and a group of her closest friends that included her ex, Tana Mongeau.

While ET was not in the picture, grass was aplenty in all forms in the slideshow that reeled in 810,000-plus likes and nearly 1,600 comments from her adoring fans.

Check it out below!

Thorne loves a bold fashion statement and the Shake It Up alum did just that as she flashed her chest in a racy bra at the highly-anticipated music festival. Nearly baring it all in a cut-out, black lace number that exposed serious underboob, she tantalized viewers with a low-angle selfie of her assets. The look was complete with white pants with a graphic print and a red Gucci button-down shirt, with a couple of statement pendant necklaces drawing even more attention to her cleavage.

In other snaps, the "Phantom" singer could be seen walking the grounds at Coachella in denim booty shorts and a white crop top with a flirty peephole and lace trimming. Flaunting her curves in the sexy get-up, she slung a Louis Vuitton purse on her shoulder and highlighted her waist with a chain belt.

Thorne looked like she was having the time of her life as she posed in her man's arms for a romantic photo of the two sharing a kiss. The singer/actress/businesswoman also posted selfies with YouTuber James Charles, as well as with her longtime pal and rumored past fling, Bella Pendergast.

Her sister, Dani Thorne, was also in attendance and could be seen lighting up a joint as she danced in the crowd. Guitarist Sebastian Danzig was also there with his fiancée, Larisa Love, who happens to be Thorne's hairstylist, with the ladies smoking joints and dancing it out in one picture of Thorne getting cheeky with her tongue sticking out.

This gang sure knows how to party hard, with one video shared by the Time Is Up star showing Danzing licking booze off of his fiancée's bare leg as the camera turned over to Love to capture her saying: "Can't waste any alcohol." Pendergast and Mongeau also looked chummy, striking silly poses in one image flooded by neon-pink light.

Posting a total of 10 photos and videos on her feed, Thorne captioned the carousel "Coachella bella and her faves," with her friends chiming in in the comments. "Queen of Coachella with the BEST afterparty of the weekend. Loved every moment with u and our wonderful crew," said her sister.

"Incredible moments with our incredible friends. Love you till death do us part," wrote Love.

More photos from the boisterous affair were posted on Instagram by Thorne's fiancé, with his lady in the spotlight. Pictured solo in a thrilling snap with her abs out and wind in her hair, she was also photographed sitting on the grass and sharing a smoke with a friend clad in a leopard-print minidress.

Other pics shared by Mascolo painted a full picture of the group, which included a host of their artist friends, such as drummer Ethan Torchio, actor/dancer Nico Greetham, actor/model Robert Raco, and director and cinematographer Hunter Moreno.

"Unity," the Italian pop star wrote in the caption.

