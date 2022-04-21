Bella Thorne Goes Wild At Coachella

Bella Thorne was unapologetically herself as she hit the Coachella music festival in California this weekend. The former Disney star, who recently made headlines for her wild plan to invite aliens to her Coachella blowout, ended up partying in a more terrestrial company, with photos posted on her Instagram page post-event showing the 24-year-old having a blast with her fiancé Benjamin Mascolo, 28, and a group of her closest friends that included her ex, Tana Mongeau.

While ET was not in the picture, grass was aplenty in all forms in the slideshow that reeled in 810,000-plus likes and nearly 1,600 comments from her adoring fans.

Check it out below!