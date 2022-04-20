Dua Lipa Stuns In Glitter Versace

Dua Lipa never fails to impress, and when she's doing it in Versace, it earns her cash. The Grammy winner made headlines last year as the Italian designer cherry-picked her to front its campaigns - unsurprisingly, Dua honors her ambassador status with Versace via regular shout-outs on her Instagram.

Posting in 2021, the "Levitating" singer shared a custom-made and glitter blazer that took hours to make. In fact, Dua dedicated part of her post to acknowledging the effort that went into the stunning piece.