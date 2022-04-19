EX-WWE Superstar Lana, now CJ Perry, shared some of her goals for the year with Women's Fitness Magazine in the January 2022 digital issue cover story. The professional wrestler wears many feathers, including actress, singer (she appeared in Pitch Perfect), dancer, and model. She showed off some of these skills in her spread, from kicking her leg high in a standing split to pushing heavyweight in heels, and she did most of her stunts in bathing suits and skintight sportswear.
CJ Perry In Bikini Advises Celebrities To Evolve
The Latest
Stunning In Bikini
CJ's cover photo features a fancy triangle halter neck bikini with a plunging neckline that exposed her well-rounded bust. She paired the bikini with low-riding orange joggers (revealing her toned abs) tucked in knee-high boots, and a striped white and blue hoodie jacket.
The following slide showed off more skin with CJ leaning on a workout device wearing a high-rise red one-piece. The extreme cutout suit flaunted her toned physique. Her tousled blonde hair framed her well-made face, increasing her sex appeal.
Exploring Cultures Through Art And Food
The wrestler said her mantra has always been never to give up but instead pursue her dreams relentlessly. Before the pandemic, she explored cultures through food and art, especially because her career took her around the world, but she's more careful when trying new things with the new world order. That doesn't, however change CJ's core outlook on life.
Don't Update Social Media In A Drunken State
CJ advised other celebrities to keep moving even when life seems uncertain because there's success in growth. She practiced what she preached since she moved to Wrestlemania from WWE this year and has been the better for it! The wrestler says we become the part we take or the box we limit ourselves in, so to avoid career stagnation, it's best to evolve.
"Because at the very least, you'll find positivity in those who take a journey and negativity in those that don't."
CJ also jokingly added that nobody should update their social media drunk (most likely to avoid stories that touch).
Inspired By Trinity
One of the exciting questions she answered in her interview was about her leather outfit for the Matrix Revolution's premiere. She said Carrie-Anne Moss' character Trinity inspired her choice to replicate the outfit in a bright red shade. CJ's adaptation featured a cropped top worn inside a long trench coat with gloves and skintight pants. She topped her outfit with red strappy sandals and dyed her natural blonde hair into a bright black.