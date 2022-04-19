CJ Perry In Bikini Advises Celebrities To Evolve

CJ advised other celebrities to keep moving even when life seems uncertain because there's success in growth. She practiced what she preached since she moved to Wrestlemania from WWE this year and has been the better for it! The wrestler says we become the part we take or the box we limit ourselves in, so to avoid career stagnation, it's best to evolve.

"Because at the very least, you'll find positivity in those who take a journey and negativity in those that don't."

CJ also jokingly added that nobody should update their social media drunk (most likely to avoid stories that touch).