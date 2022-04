Scroll for the photo. It showed the "No Plans" hitmaker perched on an outdoor stone wall and amid flowering greenery. Soaking up the sun and fresh air, Chanel posed all legs in a lingerie-style and plunging braless minidress in black lace, showing off her cleavage and her toned shoulders and accessorizing her look via a patterned and swanky Versace shirt worn open.

Pops of pink, green, and gold on the silky shirt offset the blacks from Chanel's dress, with gold platform heels adding even more glam as Chanel posed head to the sun and in shades.

"Another beautiful day in LA. Face 1-3 tho?" she wrote.