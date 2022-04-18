Annie Thorisdottir In Bikini Lists Her Favorite Things

Wikimedia | Russavia

chisom

32-year-old CrossFit athlete, Annie Thorisdottir, listed some of her favorite things about swimming in a recent Instagram share. The new mother bared her washboard abs and ripped muscles as she did her pre-swim routine. Her TYR ad came in the middle of the 2022 CrossFit Opens season as a much-appreciated break from the energetic posts she'd been feeding her audience. She had to remind them that she's not all work and no play!

Annie is one of the leaders at CrossFit Reykjavik, and the Team is benefitting from her wealth of experience as a veteran CrossFit competitor. She knows when to get back to business and when to let the group relax and recoup their lost energy.

Keep scrolling to see her favorite things!

Sun, Shades, And Stretching!

Annie's mismatched swimsuit color-coordinated with her black bottoms complimenting the black-hemmed yellow top that had a TYR logo on its chest. She packed her hair in a neat ponytail and perched her fancy TYR Optics' glasses on the front. Annie gestured applying a recovery cream from CBDMD USA and massaging her thighs with an accessory. Her post had an accompanying message on self-love, self-care, and being gracious to others. She wrote,

"Love yourself, treat yourself and be the best YOU for the people around you."

Annie's big revelation came in the preceding paragraph where she listed her favorite things as,

"Sun, shades and stretching - and my favorite @cbdmd.usa #recover cream. I’m seriously obsessed with this cream 🤗"

She's very vocal about caring for herself as a professional athlete because it's easy to get overwhelmed by the activities and forget the most important things. The 32-year-old mom of one even dedicated Sunday as her recharge day from the stressful week.

Miley Cyrus In Bikini Welcomes Hot Girl Summer

By Geri Green

Ten Years On And Still Strong

With a career spanning over ten years, Annie has learned not to take herself too seriously and have fun while doing her routines. For the first time in her career, she joined a team this year to compete in the Group category of the Opens, and they qualified for the Semi-Finals. She's remained a befitting role model to a younger generation of athletes in Reykjavik, Iceland, including Lauren Fisher and Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir.

Her team consistently speaks positively about her leadership and the lessons they've learned working with her. Their cohesive performance at the Quarter-Finals landed them 12th place on the leaderboard, with enough points to proceed to the next stage.

