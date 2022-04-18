Annie Thorisdottir In Bikini Lists Her Favorite Things

32-year-old CrossFit athlete, Annie Thorisdottir, listed some of her favorite things about swimming in a recent Instagram share. The new mother bared her washboard abs and ripped muscles as she did her pre-swim routine. Her TYR ad came in the middle of the 2022 CrossFit Opens season as a much-appreciated break from the energetic posts she'd been feeding her audience. She had to remind them that she's not all work and no play!

Annie is one of the leaders at CrossFit Reykjavik, and the Team is benefitting from her wealth of experience as a veteran CrossFit competitor. She knows when to get back to business and when to let the group relax and recoup their lost energy.

