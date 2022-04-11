Superstar actress Kerry Washington is the perfect image of ageless beauty. The 45-year-old mother-of-two does not joke with workouts, which is probably why she has one of the most gorgeous bodies we know. The Scandals star celebrated 2021 National Relaxation Day while doing relaxing yoga poses while flexing hip muscles.
Kerry Washington Flexes Back For 'Self Care Vibes'
Work Relaxation Day
Kerry knows all about self-care and relaxation. She celebrated World Relaxation Day in relaxing yoga poses in pink leggings and a matching sports bra. The actress flexed her hip muscles in a couple of snaps and in a video that she posted on her Instagram page in August 2021. The Little Man loves yoga as a means of relaxation. According to her, it keeps her centered, embodied, and at peace. She admonished her fans that they take the day to relax and reset in whatever way they can.
Thanking Earth
Kerry, who is in a long-term relationship with Nnamdi Asomugha seems to take any opportunity she finds to bask in the wonders of self-care and gratitude. Back in April, Kerry took to her Instagram page to thank the Earth in a relaxing yoga pose that had fans gushing. She wore grey yoga pants and a top as she sat cross-legged on a yoga mat. The beautiful actress wrote in her caption that she tries to be conscious about her treatment of the planet, although she knows that there's room for improvement when it comes to loving and protecting the Earth. One fan advised her to go vegan, describing it as the best action any human can take.
Fitness Pro
Keeping fit is a big deal to the 45-year-old fitness enthusiast. Aside from doing yoga, Kerry also engages in Pilates. According to Self, the Scandal star loves the exercise because "with Pilates, I get to bring my true self." Although she practices Pilates on machines, doing this mat-based routine created by her trainer, Julie Turner, would get you the same benefits. These exercises include Standing Jumps, Arm Circles, and Leg Springs.
Easy To Do Exercises
These great exercises are easy to achieve, and they give great results too. Doing two sets of each move 2-3 times a week gives great results. The workout starts with Standing Jumps done for 60 seconds followed by a 60-second rest, which makes one set. It is then followed by ten arm circles arm done by tying a resistance band to a doorknob which makes one set, and finally, 10 Leg Springs make up one set.