Kerry Washington Flexes Back For 'Self Care Vibes'

Kerry, who is in a long-term relationship with Nnamdi Asomugha seems to take any opportunity she finds to bask in the wonders of self-care and gratitude. Back in April, Kerry took to her Instagram page to thank the Earth in a relaxing yoga pose that had fans gushing. She wore grey yoga pants and a top as she sat cross-legged on a yoga mat. The beautiful actress wrote in her caption that she tries to be conscious about her treatment of the planet, although she knows that there's room for improvement when it comes to loving and protecting the Earth. One fan advised her to go vegan, describing it as the best action any human can take.