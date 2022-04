The Peekaboo bag (est. 2008) is for the boss lady who stands her ground and runs her business. It features a structured design on the outer layer shielding a soft interior secured in a twist-lock construction. The inner layer has three pockets - one main vast space and two flat envelopes.

Its name is a nod to the traditional children's game "Peek-a-boo, I See You!" indicating that FENDI sees its consumers regardless of what their exterior portrays.