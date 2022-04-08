Leah McSweeney was completely caught off-guard when she learned the news that the Real Housewives of New York City is being split into two shows.
Leah McSweeney Was Confused By 'RHONY' Split, Hopes Dorinda Medley Joins' Legacy'
Leah McSweeney Got A Heads Up From Her 'RHONY' Team
Leah McSweeney is speaking out about The Real Housewives of New York City being split into two shows, with one series following an all-new group of women on Bravo and a second that is expected to include several cast members from the original series, on which McSweeney previously starred.
While appearing on Hollywood Life's Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, McSweeney confirmed that she was tipped off about the news before they publicly announced it.
"You know, I knew about the news right before it came out. I think they kind of did that with all of us," she shared.
Leah McSweeney Was Initially Confused By Bravo's Decision
"I was kind of like, 'What?' and then I was like, 'Okay…' I was like, 'What is that?' I was confused. I don't know. I just didn't have many feelings about it. I'm kind of like, 'Okay.'"
While the news, which Andy Cohen announced to Variety, may not have been expected, McSweeney said she believes that splitting the series into two stand-alone shows, one of which may land on Peacock, and noted that she's "interested to see what that looks like."
Although the rebooted version of The Real Housewives of New York City will air on Bravo with a cast of women that has not been decided upon, the show featuring past cast members has not yet been assigned to a network.
Leah McSweeney Wants To See Dorinda Medley On The 'RHONY: Legacy' Series
When asked who she'd like to see on the show, McSweeney said, "Well [Dorinda Medley] 's gotta come back! I think [Sonja Morgan], [Luann de Lesseps], [Ramona Singer], and then I want Dorinda to come because I wanna see her bite Ramona's head off! I think [Jill Zarin] you have to bring back because … I feel so bad for her, it's like she wants to be back so badly. It's like, please let this woman back on the show again! And also it's like, let's see what she's made of. There's [Kelly Bensimon too]."
Leah McSweeney Is In Touch With Several Former 'RHONY' Co-Stars
According to McSweeney, she's still in touch with Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, and Luann de Lesseps. However, she said she didn't know if Mortimer would be open to participating in the Legacy series.
"I don't know, I can't speak for her. [Laughs] You're not gonna get too much out of me that I can't say!" she stated.