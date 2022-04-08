Leah McSweeney Was Confused By 'RHONY' Split, Hopes Dorinda Medley Joins' Legacy'

Leah McSweeney is speaking out about The Real Housewives of New York City being split into two shows, with one series following an all-new group of women on Bravo and a second that is expected to include several cast members from the original series, on which McSweeney previously starred.

While appearing on Hollywood Life's Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, McSweeney confirmed that she was tipped off about the news before they publicly announced it.

"You know, I knew about the news right before it came out. I think they kind of did that with all of us," she shared.