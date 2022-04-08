NBA Rumors: Nets Could Acquire LeBron James For Five Players & 2022 1st-Rounder In Proposed Blockbuster

Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James is expected to be one of the biggest names on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. James may not have shown that he's no longer happy with the Lakers, but if they fail to build a legitimate title contender around him, he may consider finding his out of Los Angeles this summer.

Once James expresses his desire to leave, the Lakers would be forced to listen to offers for him on the market or risk losing him in the 2023 NBA free agency without getting anything in return.