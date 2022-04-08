Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Angelina Jolie's Dress

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is the daughter of A-list Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The 15-year-old grew up in the spotlight due to her parents' fame and frequently attended red carpet events with her family.

In the past, Shiloh has caused quite a stir at film premieres with her androgynous, bold, and elegant style. Her parents, Angelina and Brad, always encouraged her to dress as she pleased. As a result, she previously dressed in polo shirts, jackets, blazers, shorts, dark trousers, jeans, and baggy tracksuits when she was a kid.

However, when she emerged from the lockdown in January 2021, it was evident that she had undergone a significant transformation during that time. The celebrity teenager now stuns in gorgeous girly and designer dresses.

Keep scrolling to see the different times Shiloh appeared in gorgeous dresses.