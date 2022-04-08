Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Angelina Jolie's Dress

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is the daughter of A-list Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The 15-year-old grew up in the spotlight due to her parents' fame and frequently attended red carpet events with her family.

In the past, Shiloh has caused quite a stir at film premieres with her androgynous, bold, and elegant style. Her parents, Angelina and Brad, always encouraged her to dress as she pleased. As a result, she previously dressed in polo shirts, jackets, blazers, shorts, dark trousers, jeans, and baggy tracksuits when she was a kid.

However, when she emerged from the lockdown in January 2021, it was evident that she had undergone a significant transformation during that time. The celebrity teenager now stuns in gorgeous girly and designer dresses. 

Keep scrolling to see the different times Shiloh appeared in gorgeous dresses. 

Stunning In Her Mom's Dress 

Getty | Karwai Tang

After Zahara, 16, made waves when she wore Jolie's 2014 Elie Saab Oscars gown, Shiloh had her own fashion moment in Angelina's 2019 Dior gown. However, before Shiloh wore the garment to The Eternals London premiere, she and her mom made one noticeable change, adjusting it to a short dress. It was a maxi dress when Angelina wore it in 2019, but Shiloh styled it as a sleek mini.

Yet Another Gorgeous Dress From Mom's Closet 

Getty | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Shiloh looked lovely at the opening of The Eternals on October 18, dressed in an attire that resembled her mom's Gabriela Hearst slip dress from a trip to Paris in July 2021.

The slip dress had a folded neckline and an asymmetrical skirt that cut off above her right knee on one side while remaining full length on the other side. Shiloh looked pretty as she glowed, thanks to her basic style, which included no jewelry.

Shiloh Stuns In Black

Again, Shiloh amazed her 81.3k followers on Instagram with the sleeveless black mini dress she wore to The Eternals Los Angeles premiere alongside Zahara and their mom.

Fans' Reactions To Shiloh's Dress

Fans are not used to seeing the teenager in dresses. Hence her dazzling look in the black sleeveless dress raised many lovely comments. 

One fan commented, "Pretty dress, Shiloh. You look exactly like your mom❤️." 

"When did you grow up? Such a beautiful transformation," another fan complimented. 

"A mixture of mom and dad. Absolutely stunning in dress," commented another fan. 

While fans gushed over the young star's remarkable style transformation, they looked forward to seeing her in more gorgeous dresses. 

