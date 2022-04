39-year-old actress Alison Brie showed off her toned legs in a cute fruit-embellished Valentino dress during her media run to promote her new movies coming out this month. First, there's Netflix's The Rental, which is already out, and it features her in a role opposite her husband, Dave Franco. Then there's Apple TV+ ROAR coming out in April.

