Olympian Eileen Gu Flashes Toned Abs Outdoors

Gu's agility and body frame make it easy to believe she followers some of the most intense workout routines, but that is not the case. This Olympian has attained her perfect figure through easy home workout plans. In a video uploaded by ANTA Malaysia on Facebook, Gu demonstrated several effective home workouts for toned abs.

She started with the jumping jack, which involved jumping while continuously clapping the hands over the head and slightly spreading out the legs. She also air cycling backward, vertical leg lifts, lying crunch, and cobra pose. However, while all these exercises can be done at home, fans who intend to acquire the Gu look will need absolute consistency.