Eileen Gu makes freestyle skiing look like an effortless sport. The two-time Olympic gold medalist is always ready for any challenge, and her sprightliness and flexibility have made her one of the most successful young freestyle skiers. Here is a look at her perfect features and toned abs.
Olympian Eileen Gu Flashes Toned Abs Outdoors
A Good Day To Flaunt The Abs
Gu's body has undoubtedly inspired many who desire to be fit, and whenever she shows up on the timeline, fans are quick to appreciate it. The Olympian once took to Instagram to share snaps of herself as she addressed an issue concerning the bc track, and the images got fans gushing. The Instagram update featured her complete profile clad in two-piece leisurewear that showed off her toned abs and firm limbs. Gu's tall frame attracted over 8,000 likes and lovely comments.
How To Get Fit
Gu's agility and body frame make it easy to believe she followers some of the most intense workout routines, but that is not the case. This Olympian has attained her perfect figure through easy home workout plans. In a video uploaded by ANTA Malaysia on Facebook, Gu demonstrated several effective home workouts for toned abs.
She started with the jumping jack, which involved jumping while continuously clapping the hands over the head and slightly spreading out the legs. She also air cycling backward, vertical leg lifts, lying crunch, and cobra pose. However, while all these exercises can be done at home, fans who intend to acquire the Gu look will need absolute consistency.
Gu On Life Success
Gu unique skills and consistency have since stamped her name as one of freestyle skiing champions. However, she did not attain her success by looking but through hard work. Once during an interview, Gu revealed that the secret weapon to becoming an Olympic champion is adequate sleep. The American-born freestyle skier, who also enjoys boxing, never jokes about her sleep. She has always had at least 10 hours of sleep every day since she was a little girl, and this has been a significant body booster.
Gu On Sleep
Gu has had several achievements since she started competing professionally. While her love for sports and unique skills have earned her several accolades, she has been able to keep up with her productivity through sound sleep. Once asked how she has remained top in freestyle skiing, Gu confirmed that it is through sleep. Gu, who recently became the youngest Olympic champion to win gold in freestyle skiing, explained that proper rest stimulates the body and brain growth. For Gu, sleeping is also a time of re-visioning, a time to recollect past activities to wake up with a plan to do better.