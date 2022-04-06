Alexandra Daddario has been flaunting her famous curves while in an unzipped swimsuit. While the photo showing the 36-year-old isn't new, it's still turning heads as Instagram continues to honor the blue-eyed beauty's famous role in 2017 movie Baywatch. Daddario, since shooting up to A-Lister status via pandemic-released series The White Lotus, made headlines five years ago for stripping down to swimwear for the movie starring Dwayne Johnson, and it was a winner lifeguard look in this snap - just in case you've forgotten the flick.
Alexandra Daddario Unzipped In Swimsuit Showoff
Stuns In 'Baywatch' Swimsuit
Scroll for the photo. Daddario played the role of Summer Quinn in the movie also featuring former Disney star Zac Efron and Baywatch heavyweight David Hasselhoff.
Alexandra was all fierce muscles in the shot, one showing her in a collared and tight red swimsuit with metallic zips very much undone. The Alo Yoga influencer highlighted her super-toned thighs and cleavage in the revealing look, also brandishing a red lifeguard board in her arm, held up high. The newly-engaged star further placed one hand on her trim waist, with a distant gaze sending out boss vibes.
See More Photos Below
The run-up to the 2017 release of Baywatch dragged the cast into the gym and onto shores for training, and it was a hardcore workout and nutrition deal for Alexandra, who had to get into fighting shape for her role. Speaking to Muscle & Fitness about her diet during the ordeal, she revealed her list of foods.
"Salads, fish, and rice, especially before a workout. I keep Lara bars in my purse. I also love avocados. I’ll cut one in half, put some olive oil and salt on it—that’s a healthy and filling snack," she stated.
Hardcore Workouts Ahead of Movie
Confirming she'd been weight training for the movie, AD continued: "I started working out with Patrick Murphy, this amazing trainer in Los Angeles. The weight training helped me feel stronger, especially in my back, which didn’t hurt as much. Women should look into it if they haven’t before." The actress then let drop that she did a ton of yoga, something she's continued since.
Yoga Galore
Speaking of the gentle exercise also adored by actress Jennifer Aniston and singer Miley Cyrus, Daddario added: "I find it more than just physically beneficial, but also emotionally. It’s great to take an hour to just chill out, be away from your phone, and focus on positivity."
Alexandra now fronts activewear brand Alo Yoga, alongside supermodel Kendall Jenner.