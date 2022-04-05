Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Deep Braless Dress

It's been quite the year for Kaley, currently shooting Season 2 of thriller The Flight Attendant. Amid the success of her TV series, the actress has taken in new pets, sadly lost some, and also said goodbye to her second husband Karl Cook. In September 2021, the 2018-married couple announced it was quits.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together,” the former couple said in a joint statement.