No matter how many millions of fans she may have internationally, the truth remains that the former star of Modern Family still hates working out. Yet she still understands how important it is to overall health and dives in with a sense of duty.

To mix things up and keep them fresh, Vergara claims to change her workout routine up about every six months to combat boredom, including anything from HIIT training to boxing and everything in between. But don’t expect to see her in any of the popular Crossfit classes because the actress doesn’t like to jump because of her bad knees. Her knees look pretty good in this stunning black bikini, though, as well as the rest of her!