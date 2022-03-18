Donald Trump 'Was An Awful President,' GOP Lawmaker Says

Speaking on CNN, Kinzinger commented on the speculation that Trump would have handled the Russian invasion of Ukraine better than Joe Biden.

"Look, he was an awful president and he was awful on this issue," Kinzinger said of Trump, according to a video CNN posted to Twitter.

Some have also suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have even invaded Ukraine had Trump been in the White House instead of Biden.

According to Kinzinger, this argument has no merit.