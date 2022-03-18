Donald Trump 'Was An Awful President,' GOP Lawmaker Says

If Trump was indeed friendly with Putin, then how come Putin invaded Ukraine after Biden was elected, and not while Trump was still in the White House?
Kinzinger said he believes Putin thought Trump would get reelected and counted on him withdrawing the United States from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
"If anybody tries to look back and say that somehow Donald Trump would have been better at this... it is just utter garbage, and I think anybody in their right mind can't truly believe that," Kinzinger said.
He concluded that it is time to "start telling people the truth," and that Republican voters must realize -- even if they dislike Biden -- that Trump wasn't "any good."