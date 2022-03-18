Lily-Rose Depp Glows In New Chanel Campaign

Lily-Rose repped Chanel once again in her feature for Interview Magazine. Shot by the talented Pierre-Ange Carlotti for the publication's September issue, she showcased a carousel of designer outfits and brands, in which Chanel was the common denominator.
In one photo, she showed off her abs in a ribbed Hermes crop top and Isa Boulder mini skirt embellished with a Chanel brooch. The look was complete with thigh-high socks and shimmering silver heels.
Going pantsless in Isa Boulder underwear for another snap, she looked cozy in a Chanel fur coat -- a cropped black number with pink trimming. In another photo, she hiked up her legs while lounging on the floor in a floral set with purple heels.
Interviewed by her Silent Night co-star, Keira Knightly, the Hollywood royalty talked about their film, which premiered in September at the Toronto film festival, opening up about how she chooses her roles.
"Weird and wonderful is definitely the direction I'm trying to go," she shared. "I gravitate towards things that are a little bit outside of the box, or bordering on the strange."
Lily-Rose, who played a wildcat in Wolf, continued: "I find those projects to be the most creatively fulfilling because they allow you to enter into a different mindset."