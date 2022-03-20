Sasha Banks In Bikini Goes Sheer

WWE star Sasha Banks has been rocking sheer swimwear while flaunting her muscle machine of a body for a stunning social media snap. The Women's Tag Team Champion updated her Instagram all covered in sunlight and by an urban river space back in 2019, with the photo seeing her dressed for the beach and managing to look classy at the same time.

Sasha delighted her 5.4 million followers while posing in a sporty bikini look, with the photo now approaching a quarter of a million likes - fellow WWE star Carmella was even impressed. Check it out below.

Stuns In Bikini River Snap

Scroll for the photo. Banks posed by a bridge and backed by flowing river waters. The California native cocked her head at the camera while showcasing wavy purple locks - eyes may well have been on the rock-hard body.

The SmackDown face modeled a tiny and strappy bikini in purple, one boasting segmented triple detailing up top and taking on a sports bra finish. Sasha highlighted her cheese-grater abs and toned shoulders, with the high-waisted bottoms upping the ante via a sheer statement panel. Also sporting a matching wine-colored manicure and a discreet ring finger, Sasha sent fans warmth and a caption reading: "The sun will shine on us again."

Jamaica Bikini Shots

That same year, Sasha posted bikini-clad from stunning ocean waters while enjoying a Jamaica vacation, telling fans: "Thank you @skylarknegril for the amazing experience. The people, the food and your hospitality. If you get a chance to vacation in Negril Jamaica, the Skylark is the place to be. I love you 🇯🇲 #jamaica #negriljamaica #skylarknegril."

If you're a regular on the SB Insta, you'll also have spotted her recent "Jamaica me crazy" post - this, too, brought the fiesty star in a swim-ready look.

Doing It For Her Fellow Women

The feminine-strong celebrity has also opened up on her ring presence. Per Uproxx, she's stated that it's about "making sure I show up for all of these women and women that haven't been in the ring for how many-plus years and then a lot of brand-new women who haven't been in a WWE ring."

Banks added of the WWE women's division: "I've opened every single door in my lane, and I've opened so many doors in the WWE, and I can see that with my work, I can see that when I go to NXT."

