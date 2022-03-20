Sasha Banks In Bikini Goes Sheer

WWE star Sasha Banks has been rocking sheer swimwear while flaunting her muscle machine of a body for a stunning social media snap. The Women's Tag Team Champion updated her Instagram all covered in sunlight and by an urban river space back in 2019, with the photo seeing her dressed for the beach and managing to look classy at the same time.

Sasha delighted her 5.4 million followers while posing in a sporty bikini look, with the photo now approaching a quarter of a million likes - fellow WWE star Carmella was even impressed. Check it out below.