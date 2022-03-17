Melissa Gorga Sunbathes In Swimsuit

Clearly enjoying everything that life has to offer and then some, reality television personality Melissa Gorga is showing off her gorgeous bikini-ready body in a slew of photos that her 2 million followers on Instagram are clamoring to.

As one of the stars of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Gorga knows all too well what her fans want, and through her social media, she gives them glimpses into her private life, and in many of them, she can be seen in beautiful swimsuits, many from her own brand.

