Nina Dobrev In Bikini Kisses Shaun White

Nina and Shaun enjoyed the Island life in bathing suits and other beach essentials - hair scarf and sunglasses. The couple shared a kiss as Nina joked, "S***, if this is #RetiredLife …should I retire too?" Their cute display earned over to million likes, including one from legendary American skier Lindsey Vonn.

Shaun decided to retire on a high note after finishing fourth place in the Men's halfpipe yet earning numerous applauses from his co-competitors who waited for him at the finish line. Acknowledging his success through the years moved him and made him realize he's done well in his career.