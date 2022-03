Going leggy in sheer tights and sky-high platforms with a trendy crocodile-skin print, the pop sensation shimmied into a corset-style minidress whose daringly short length was upstaged by the mesh panels exposing her hips and midriff.

Made out of skintight latex, the glossy number clung to every inch of her figure, with dramatic corset busks further accentuating her waist. It had semi-sheer cups and a tempting neckline, highlighted by a massive gold pendant that matched her cuff bracelet.

The all-black look was complete with sleek gloves that wrapped around her arms, reaching her shoulders. Likewise, her Gladiator heels had sleek straps going all the way up to her thighs.

