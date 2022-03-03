Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Grilled Over Invasion Of Ukraine

Lavrov once again described Zelensky as a Nazi, but Stephanopoulos pointed out that Zelensky is Jewish and that his parents were killed in the Holocaust.
Lavrov responded by suggesting that Nazis and neo-Nazis are "manipulating" Zelensky.
"Otherwise, it is hard to account how President Zelensky can preside over a society where neo-Nazis make strife," the Russian foreign minister said.
"They make marches and torch processions. And for the torch processions, President Zelensky allocates has his personal guards from his company, and they train constantly, studying acts of sabotage and warfare in urban areas. And that is all happening under President Zelensky," he claimed.
As Mediaite noted, there is absolutely no evidence that Nazis control the Ukrainian government, just like there is no evidence that Zelensky tolerates far-right movements within his country.