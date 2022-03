Pavlyuchenkova on Wednesday joined CNN's Brianna Keilar to condemn what Vladimir Putin is doing and call for peace, as reported by The Hill.

"First of all it's a very difficult time for everybody, I would say. And it just, it cause me fear. I'm confused, I don't know what's going to happen next," the tennis star said, urging other Russian athletes to join her.

"But I can only speak out. And I would like more athletes joining me to speak out on this matter," she added.