CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence Does 'Instagram Vs Reality' In Bikini

Her goofy personality transpired in the caption as well, with Ence confessing that was her second try at the upload after deleting the first attempt because she forgot to "post my reality."
"Ok, HERE is my stab at an 'INSTAGRAM vs REALITY' post," she wrote, adding a "hotgirlbummer" hashtag.
The athlete, whose ripped body earned her a role alongside Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman and Justice League, also made a nod at her eating habits, writing "Nutrition brought to you by @trifecta" next to a broccoli, steak, and potato emoji.
Ence is one of the many CrossFit athletes collaborating with the food delivery service. According to the Trifecta website, her meal plan includes 160 g protein, 205 carbs, and 55 g fat a day. The athlete uses the WAG nutrition coach platform to adjust her macro intake based on her activities.
"For breakfast, Brooke gets tons of protein from bacon and eggs. Plus some carbs from oatmeal and fiber from veggies," notes the website. "At lunch, Brooke mixes up her protein with Trifecta chicken or steak. She also adds in healthy carbs with a side of brown rice."
Breaking down her "strategically timed" snacks, the platform lists non-fat Greek yogurt, protein bars, and shakes, as well as "favorite cereal" among her choices. As for dinner, "Brooke packs in nutrients with veggies like squash and asparagus. Plus grilled chicken for protein and sweet potato for carbs."