Alexandra Daddario In Spandex Shows Off Alo Yoga

Alexandra Daddario has been showing off her world-famous figure in skintight spandex as she both enjoys an outdoor moment and earns herself some cash. The 35-year-old HBO actress continues to make headlines for seeing her acting career sky-rocket, but there's a side gig going on as she flexes her influencer muscles on Instagram.

Back in November 2021, Alexandra stunned her army of followers while in a killer workout look, and she proved she's more than just a pretty face via a witty caption. Check it out below.

Stuns In Alo Yoga

Shutterstock | 673594

Scroll for the photo, one promoting a brand now fronted by supermodel Kendall Jenner. Daddario was all baby blue eyes as she captivated her fans, posing from a greenery-filled outdoor terrace and rocking a super-clingy and dark spandex top with an edgy and unusual sleeved bolero finish - Alexandra went ribbed sweater here.

The Baywatch bombshell gazed deep into the camera as she showed off her porcelain skin, although it was more light-hearted in the caption. "I like to wear this to pretend to be athletic, and then I don't leave the house, but at least I look good @alo," she wrote—more after the snap.

See More Photos Below

The newly-engaged star, set to marry producer beau Andrew Form, has gained over 1.3 million likes for her post. She's since updated while running across a terrace in her tiny spandex for an Alo Yoga post, doing the same just this month while in a cute and thigh-skimming tennis skirt.

Does 'A Ton' Of Yoga

The Instagram photos don't lie. Daddario has been posting lockdown yoga sessions throughout COVID, although she mentioned her love of yoga before the pandemic, telling Muscle & Fitness: "I do a ton of yoga. I find it more than just physically beneficial, but also emotionally. It's great to take an hour to chill out, be away from your phone, and focus on positivity."

What Lands On Her Plate

Shutterstock | 564025

The super-healthy star, who does value balance and will dedicate an Instagram post to her burger appetite, also dished on what lands on her plate, adding: "Salads, fish, and rice, especially before a workout. I keep Lara bars in my purse. I also love avocados. I'll cut one in half, put some olive oil and salt on it—that's a healthy and filling snack."

Alo Yoga Takes Over

Alo Yoga is all over the A-Listers right now. Model Hailey Bieber is a giant fan of 36-year-old sitcom star Kaley Cuoco. For more, follow Alexandra's Instagram.

