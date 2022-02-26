Alexandra Daddario In Spandex Shows Off Alo Yoga

Alexandra Daddario has been showing off her world-famous figure in skintight spandex as she both enjoys an outdoor moment and earns herself some cash. The 35-year-old HBO actress continues to make headlines for seeing her acting career sky-rocket, but there's a side gig going on as she flexes her influencer muscles on Instagram.

Back in November 2021, Alexandra stunned her army of followers while in a killer workout look, and she proved she's more than just a pretty face via a witty caption. Check it out below.