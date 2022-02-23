Selena Gomez Unrecognizable In Prada Street-Walk

Selena Gomez looked unrecognizable as she marched the streets of New York City last month. The "Rare" singer and beauty founder was all bundled up for the Big Apple cold in paparazzi photos quickly reposted to fan accounts, and it was a head-to-toe bundle for the former Disney star as she went incognito.

Masked and also hiding in a huge oversized coat, the 29-year-old hitmaker opted for cozy comfort, also bringing back the 2000s trend of Ugg boots. Ahead, see her choice of purse, one shouting out luxury designer Prada.

Not Her Usual Look

Scroll for the photo. The ex to Justin Bieber had ditched her red carpet dresses and heels for a practical look, this as NYC braced itself for snow. The actress donned a gray pair of leggings, ones barely visible as she swathed her stunning curves in a Sloane plaid jacket. The "Wolves" singer had gone country with her fabrics, but there was European chic as she donned a quilted and black Prada shopper, one retailing for $3,650.

The Ugg boots finish kept it real, though, as Selena also kept warm with a scarf. More after the snap.

The PUMA partner didn't post the look to her social media, where posts have been busy promoting her Rare Beauty line. The unfussy and self-care-centric brand recently got a shout out as Selena stunned in a cream sweater and sent out her pearly whites while reading a newspaper. She told fans: "It would be an understatement for me to say I’m proud of my @rarebeauty team and what we have accomplished so far. Love you guys!"

Running Her Beauty Brand

The Only Murders In The Building star, joining the likes of Lady Gaga and Rihanna in expanding from music into beauty, has opened up on her brand. She told Nylon:

“My main purpose when I started Rare Beauty was to break down the unrealistic standards of beauty we see in society today. There’s so much pressure on us to be “perfect”— I decided to create Rare Beauty to challenge the conversations around beauty."

Told She's 'Not Sexy Enough'

The brunette, who underwent a life-saving kidney transplant back in 2017, continued with remarks she's received on social media. “I hear all day, every day that I’m not sexy enough or cool enough,” she added. “So, I wanted to create a brand to encourage each and every person to be who they are and help eliminate all of that unwanted pressure to look a certain way.”

