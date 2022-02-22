'He's Disqualified From The GOAT Debate': Skip Bayless On Lebron James Not Having 'Guts' To Do A Dunk Contest

Ernesto Cova

Back in the day, the biggest stars in the NBA didn't hesitate to put their names and bodies on the line during the All-Star Weekend's Dunk Contest.

We witnessed memorable performances from Dominique Wilkins, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and many other superstars; but that's no longer the case.

The players prioritize rest and getting care of their bodies. They don't want to risk unnecessary injury in a rather meaningless event, which is why we never got to see the likes of LeBron James in this contest.

But even if there's nothing wrong in taking care of your body, especially if you're an athlete; some speculate that James has never participated in this contest because he's afraid to lose.

Per Fox's controversial analyst Skip Bayless, that's just another reason why he should be ruled out of the GOAT debate:

"Reminder: LeBron James never had the guts to do even one Dunk Contest. Yet another reason he's disqualified from the GOAT debate," Bayless tweeted.

Bayless Said LeBron 'Didn't Want To Risk His Mystique'

Unsurprisingly, this isn't the first time that Bayless has brought this absurd argument into consideration when discussing James' status as one of the greatest players of all time:

"LeBron is a power dunker and didn't want the pressure of coming up with skit dunks. LeBron didn't want to risk his high-flying mystique. But I think he would've won whatever dunk contest he participated in," Bayless said in his show last year.

LeBron Says He Wanted To Participate But He's Too Old Now

James admitted that he intended to participate in the event multiple times throughout his career. But now, he's just too old to even consider it:

"It's over with. I'm getting too old for that," James said in 2018, as quoted by Bleacher Report. "There were times when I wanted to do it. But I came into All-Star Weekend a few times banged up and I didn't want to risk further injury." "When I first came into the league, I expected that I would do it," James admitted. "I did. I did for sure. But it just never happened. I don't know why. There was times when I wanted to do it and didn't do it and there was times when I just didn't really care about it too much. But it definitely would have been pretty cool to do."

Hopefully, somewhere down the line, the Dunk Contest will go back to featuring superstars instead of up-and-coming players. But that doesn't seem likely anymore.

