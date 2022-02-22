'He's Disqualified From The GOAT Debate': Skip Bayless On Lebron James Not Having 'Guts' To Do A Dunk Contest

Back in the day, the biggest stars in the NBA didn't hesitate to put their names and bodies on the line during the All-Star Weekend's Dunk Contest.

We witnessed memorable performances from Dominique Wilkins, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and many other superstars; but that's no longer the case.

The players prioritize rest and getting care of their bodies. They don't want to risk unnecessary injury in a rather meaningless event, which is why we never got to see the likes of LeBron James in this contest.