Every time a new IvyPark collection drops, watching celebrities model their pieces is the most anticipated part. It's always an experience because Beyoncé sends them in interesting gift boxes. Although WWE's Mandy Rose didn't get a fancy package (probably because there wasn't any this time around), she still looked stunning in her catsuit.
Mandy Rose Impresses In Ivy Park Catsuit
The Latest
The 'Catwoman' In Red
Mandy wore a sheer red and pink catsuit from the Ivy Heart Valentine's collection that dropped on Feb. 14. The net mesh suit hugged her curves in all the right angles as she posed for a picture. Mandy stood arms akimbo in black patent leather pointed-toe stilettos. She looks like a superstar model with her breeze-blown hair and perfectly manicured nails.
Behind The Scenes Exclusive View
King Troi, the stylist, posted a BTS video of the photoshoot showing Mandy vibing to Nicki Minaj's latest single featuring Lil Baby, Do We Have A Problem. Her standing position shows a different angle of her footwear, showing its a two-toned Ombre design - the back is a dark red shade that blends into the black in front.
Troi presents her as the WWE NXT Women's Champion: "WWE’s NXT Women’s Champions MANDY ROSE @mandysacs rocking a Statement CATSUIT by IVY PARK @weareivypark in her latest PHOTOSHOOT."
WWE NXT Women's Champion
Last month, Mandy returned to the competition ring that launched her career as a top contender in the women's wrestling games. She also came as an improved fighter defending her title as the Women's Champion. Although she has a youthful face, there's no denying that fact, even though she gets cocky on the mic during her introductions. You can't help but love the fierce beauty of the 31-year-old 5 foot 4 inches.
IVY Heart
Ivy Heart - Bey Mine is the ninth capsule collection of Beyoncé's IVY PARK x Adidas collaboration. The sportswear features a combination of bright reds and hot pink athleisure sportswear, including sneakers. Beyoncé designed every outfit with the creative designers at Adidas, adding her personal touch to the pieces.
Mandy In Red
Red is undoubtedly Mandy's color, and she knows this because she always looks stunning wearing the shade. Like in the picture below, she poses in a mesh black and red bodysuit and tight leather pants. She styles her long brown hair in a body wave and wears light makeup. The cutout bodysuit displays her taut abs as they sit perfectly in her outfit, and her bright smile completes the entire look.