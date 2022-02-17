'It's Going To Be Unreal': Ben Simmons Says About Playing Alongside Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving

The Sixers-Nets blockbuster deal didn't only give Simmons a fresh start in Brooklyn but also the opportunity to play alongside two of the best active players in the league in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. In a recent press conference, Simmons expressed how excited he is to share the same court as Durant and Irving, saying that their trio is "going to be unreal."

“I think it’s going to be scary having those guys alongside me,” Simmons said. “Multiple different weapons on the floor. At the pace we want to play at, it’s going to be unreal.”