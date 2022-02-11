Becky Lynch Responds To Ric Flair's Criticism

Becky Lynch has a habit of referring to Ronda Rousey as "Ronnie." She has been doing this recently since Rousey returned to WWE on episodes of WWE RAW. This is something Ric Flair was critical of recently on his podcast. Flair feels that Becky needs to be more respectful of Rousey considering her star-power.

“Once again, she’s not Ronny, she’s Ronda Rousey, okay. Anybody stupid enough to call her Ronny and make a joke of her presence and what she brings to the company is out of their mind. As an example, what is her name now? Big Time Becks? ‘Hey Ronny, welcome back.’ Wow, that’s exciting. Hey, how about: thank you Ronda for showing up because I’m not The Man anymore, I’m generic… who am I? Big Time Becks? The Lasskicker? Who am I?” Flair said on his podcast.

