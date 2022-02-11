Becky Lynch Responds To Ric Flair's Criticism

Ric Flair continues to take shots at Becky Lynch...
The Latest
'We’re Thrilled To Pair Him With Joel Embiid': 76ers' Managing Partner Says Of Acquiring James Harden
'It's The Biggest Shoes To Fill, But We've Got To Step Up': Mike Evans Talks Tom Brady And The Way Forward
Ric Flair Critical Of Becky Lynch Calling Ronda Rousey 'Ronnie'
Becky Lynch has a habit of referring to Ronda Rousey as "Ronnie." She has been doing this recently since Rousey returned to WWE on episodes of WWE RAW. This is something Ric Flair was critical of recently on his podcast. Flair feels that Becky needs to be more respectful of Rousey considering her star-power.
“Once again, she’s not Ronny, she’s Ronda Rousey, okay. Anybody stupid enough to call her Ronny and make a joke of her presence and what she brings to the company is out of their mind. As an example, what is her name now? Big Time Becks? ‘Hey Ronny, welcome back.’ Wow, that’s exciting. Hey, how about: thank you Ronda for showing up because I’m not The Man anymore, I’m generic… who am I? Big Time Becks? The Lasskicker? Who am I?” Flair said on his podcast.
Lynch had a very simple comeback for Flair's comments. Scroll down to reveal what she said.
Sports
Winter Olympics: America's Mikaela Shiffrin Youngest Ever Gold Medalist In Women's Slalom
Winter Olympics: America's Mikaela Shiffrin Youngest Ever Gold Medalist In Women's Slalom
Becky Lynch Responds To Ric Flair
In response to Flair's most recent criticisms of her, Becky Lynch took to Twitter to post a response. It appears Lynch feels she lives rent-free in Flair's mind.
“Work so hard your heroes become your rivals. Then, become so good, Ric Flair loses his mind every time you breathe”- Becky Lynch - February 2022," Lynch wrote.
Becky Lynch will face Lita later this month at the Elimination Chamber. She recently had much more positive things to say about Lynch than Flair did. Scroll down to reveal what she said.
Lita Praises Becky Lynch
WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently appeared on the Ring the Belles podcast and spoke about facing Lynch at the Elimination Chamber. According to Lita, she and Lynch are "kindred spirits."
"I think this match is like a true generational clashing match because we are very kindred spirits," said Lita. "She lives like a pirate, kind of took a very meandering journey to get to her spot in WWE. Same thing [for me] so I kind of cut from the same cloth. I saw a lot of her in me, as she was starting as I first just met her. And then to be at home and watch her catch fire. I was like, “girl.” Not only did I know she had it, but also I was like, 'let me in there.'”
The match will take place in Saudi Arabia. In the past, Lita has been critical of WWE for their Saudi shows due to early events not including any women. She recently commented on why she decided to wrestle at the Elimination Chamber in the Jeddah Superdome. Scroll down to reveal what she said.
Lita Comments On Facing Becky Lynch In Saudi Arabia
While Lita was originally critical of WWE's events in Saudi Arabia, she said she spoke to some of the women on the roster about the experience and the response was positive.
“I was outspoken on the early relationship between WWE and Saudi," Lita said to the Ring the Belles podcast. "They say they want women’s wrestling over there, I don’t know if I believe it, there are no women on this card.’ There are women on the card and I’ve talked to the women personally that have been over there and they are like, ‘it’s unbelievable. There are women crying, never thinking they would get to see two women be so strong in the ring. It’s really powerful, you’re going to enjoy that."
One person who believes that Lita is going to get a great response in Saudi Arabia is Booker T. Scroll down to reveal what he said.
Booker T Talks Lita Vs Becky Lynch In Saudi Arabia
Booker T spent some time on his podcast discussing the Becky Lynch vs Lita match at the Elimination Chamber event. According to Booker, Lita is someone who should get over huge in the country as legends from the past often get the biggest reactions on shows from the country.
“I don’t think anybody from a female perspective of this era is going to be as big as Lita in Saudi Arabia at this time right now," Booker said. "I don’t think any of the females on the roster are as big as Lita is in Saudi Arabia in 2022. I could be wrong, but those fans over there, they want some old school.”
Booker may have a point. Lita was a massive star during her prime. Now at 46-years-old, Lita is back for another run and it may all start at the Elimination Chamber.