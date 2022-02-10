Olympian Aly Raisman Impresses In Bikini Handstand

As one of the members of the Fierce Five from the 2016 Olympics, Raisman demonstrated with her post that just because she is not in competition any longer, doesn’t mean that she has lost her skills. In fact, she looks just as fit as ever, and the comments on her post from fans show how in awe they still are of her strength and beauty, with one commenter noting:

“You look sort of like an upside-down number four.”

And another fan stating: “Perfect and Magnificent and Breathtaking and Incredible Beautiful.”

In the shot, Aly is upside down with one leg at rest as the other leans against a beachside tree trunk with the ocean as the scenic backdrop. All told, Raisman makes it look so easy that almost anyone would think they are capable of such a pose. The brunette is also known for being a stunner, and her black bikini bottoms and sports bra top accentuate her toned legs, back, and arms.