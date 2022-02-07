At 75, Goldie Hawn continues proving she's still that girl and would forever be that girl! The First Wives Club actress shares parts of her life with her 3.5 million Instagram followers showing them her daily fitness and self-care routines. If there's a trending or viral song, best believe Goldie would jump on it - it's a mystery she hasn't opened a TikTok yet. In 2019, when Tones and I's Dance Monkey trended, the Death Becomes Her actress turned up to it in her balcony.
Goldie Hawn Celebrates Sunday With 'Coffee Dance'
Dance For Me
Goldie had the time of her life jiving to Dance Monkey in a coordinated purple and black athleisure outfit. She wore mixed patterned leggings with purple and white marbling on the lower limb and plain grey and black diagonal lines on her thigh to waist. Then Goldie complimented the design with a purple tank top, black sports bra, socks, and purple sneakers. The music completely took over, and the mother of three couldn't even stop to answer the phone.
“I love this song so much, I can’t even stop to answer the phone,” she wrote in her caption. The video has since garnered over 300,000 likes from 10% of her 3 million followers.
Go-Go Dancing Alum
There's no denying Goldie's love for dancing as she shares a video montage paying tribute to some of the classic dance films of Hollywood on International Dance Day. The clips go from Dance workout to hip-hop to tap dancing and end with a classic ballet - all evidence of Goldie's versatile taste.
In 2017, Goldie shared her love for the performing art - being a go-go dancing alum herself - with TV show host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.
“Since 3 years old, I started ballet and then I went to jazz and then I got a job here in New York. And I got a job at the World’s Fair. It was a really big job. It was amazing and I was so happy. I did the Can-Can above the bar. I was at the Texas Pavilion and it was so awesome.”
Kicking It Everywhere
There's no particular place for Goldie to kick it, as she proves in this video below. Her long-term partner Kurt Russell and baby boy Wyatt Russell join in the fun. She's explained before that dancing is her way of getting exercise done since she can't indulge in vigorous workouts anymore.
Dance Off With Kate
In 2019, when she appeared on Ellen alongside her daughter Kate Hudson, 40, Goldie had a dance off. The then 73-year-old stepped out in a white waistcoat style jumpsuit while Kate who'd just given birth wore a maxi dress.