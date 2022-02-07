Goldie Hawn Celebrates Sunday With 'Coffee Dance'

Goldie had the time of her life jiving to Dance Monkey in a coordinated purple and black athleisure outfit. She wore mixed patterned leggings with purple and white marbling on the lower limb and plain grey and black diagonal lines on her thigh to waist. Then Goldie complimented the design with a purple tank top, black sports bra, socks, and purple sneakers. The music completely took over, and the mother of three couldn't even stop to answer the phone.

“I love this song so much, I can’t even stop to answer the phone,” she wrote in her caption. The video has since garnered over 300,000 likes from 10% of her 3 million followers.