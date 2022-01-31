'Unbelievable': Skip Bayless Didn't Foresee Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Falling Apart, Blowing The Super Bowl

The
Then, Zac Taylor's team put together an incredible rally in the second half, limiting Andy Reid's offense to just 3 points to get a hard-fought 27-24 win in overtime.
That's why FOX analyst Skip Bayless, who's a well-known Mahomes doubter, took to Twitter to mock him right after he threw an interception to give the Bengals a chance to win on the road:
"UNBELIEVABLE. MAHOMES FELL APART IN THE SECOND HALF AND OVERTIME, GAVE UP A 21-3 LEAD, BLEW THE SUPER BOWL TO A QB IN HIS FIRST FULL SEASON OF STARTING," Bayless tweeted.
Mahomes made some key mistakes late in the game and constantly tried to do too much and extend plays when there was nothing there. He finished the game with 275 yards with 3 touchdowns and two picks.
At the end of the day, he blamed himself for not being able to move the chains despite having an 18-point advantage at home:
"I mean when you're up 21-3 at one point in the game, you can't lose it, and I put that on myself, Mahomes said, as quoted by The Athletic. "We were playing so well in the first half, and the second half we were just off a tick, and that's all it takes to lose a football game."
But even though the Chiefs choked and they figured out how to stop Mahomes in the second half, you still have to give Joe Burrow a lot of credit for this amazing turnaround.
Just two years ago, the Bengals had the worst record in the league. Now, they have a chance to win the first-ever Super Bowl in franchise history. Moreover, Burrow didn't even finish his rookie season due to a knee injury.