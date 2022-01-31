'Unbelievable': Skip Bayless Didn't Foresee Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Falling Apart, Blowing The Super Bowl

Getty | Jamie Squire

Sports
Ernesto Cova

The Kansas City Chiefs were 30 minutes away from their third straight trip to the Super Bowl. Up 21-3, most people thought it was only a matter of time before they demolished the Cincinnati Bengals in front of their faithful.

Then, Zac Taylor's team put together an incredible rally in the second half, limiting Andy Reid's offense to just 3 points to get a hard-fought 27-24 win in overtime.

The Latest

Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin Flaunts Killer Legs On The Beach

Kate Beckinsale Makes Big Announcement In Bikini

Khloe Kardashian Enjoys Outdoor Shower In Bikini

Kaley Cuoco Handles Pants Situation In Bikini

Miley Cyrus Stuns Sunbathing In Bikini

Skip Bayless Roast Patrick Mahomes

Getty | Icon Sportswire

Patrick Mahomes was near unstoppable in the first half of the game, hitting his receivers in stride, extending plays outside of the pocket, and picking the Bengals' Shell Coverage apart.

That's why FOX analyst Skip Bayless, who's a well-known Mahomes doubter, took to Twitter to mock him right after he threw an interception to give the Bengals a chance to win on the road:

"UNBELIEVABLE. MAHOMES FELL APART IN THE SECOND HALF AND OVERTIME, GAVE UP A 21-3 LEAD, BLEW THE SUPER BOWL TO A QB IN HIS FIRST FULL SEASON OF STARTING," Bayless tweeted.

Sports

Lindsey Vonn In Sports Bra Flaunts Insane Abs

Ex-Skier Shows Off Impressive Workout Routine

By chisom

Mahomes Blames Himself

Getty | Icon Sportswire

Mahomes made some key mistakes late in the game and constantly tried to do too much and extend plays when there was nothing there. He finished the game with 275 yards with 3 touchdowns and two picks.

At the end of the day, he blamed himself for not being able to move the chains despite having an 18-point advantage at home:

"I mean when you're up 21-3 at one point in the game, you can't lose it, and I put that on myself, Mahomes said, as quoted by The Athletic. "We were playing so well in the first half, and the second half we were just off a tick, and that's all it takes to lose a football game."

Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Shows 'California Love'

Chloe Kim In Bikini Enjoys Being Home

Joe Burrow Is Here To Stay

Giphy | The Undroppables

But even though the Chiefs choked and they figured out how to stop Mahomes in the second half, you still have to give Joe Burrow a lot of credit for this amazing turnaround.

Just two years ago, the Bengals had the worst record in the league. Now, they have a chance to win the first-ever Super Bowl in franchise history. Moreover, Burrow didn't even finish his rookie season due to a knee injury.

Joe Burrow is a special kind of talent. He proved it by throwing for over 4,600 yards and 34 touchdowns in his first full season in the league. So you better don't sleep on this young, hungry Bengals team.

Read Next

Must Read

Anna Kendrick Straddles Bicycle In Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Thigh-Highs In Bikini

Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates 'Full Fat' Mode In Bikini

Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Enjoys 'Long Weekend'

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Wows In Swimsuit

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.