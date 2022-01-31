Chloe Kim In Bikini Reveals Favorite Fruit

After a 22-month break from competitive snowboarding, Chloe returned in Jan. 2021 at the Laax, Switzerland World Cup. However, her time away came back to bite her in the butt as she fell on her first run attempting 1080. Not one to stay down for long, Kim picked herself up and clinched an X Games win the same year. Since then, she's been on a winning streak and doesn't plan on breaking that anytime soon.
She took to her Instagram to express her eagerness,
"Time seriously does fly! I can't believe it's already been 4 years! I am so excited to announce that I have officially secured my spot to represent @teamusa in the Beijing Olympics! Thank you all for the continuous love and support on this crazy journey! I can't wait!"