Chloe Kim In Bikini Reveals Favorite Fruit

If you had to take a wild guess on Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim's favorite fruit, you'd probably never land on Papaya. To be fair, the 21-year-old isn't so sure either, but she considered making the tropical fruit her favorite. Perhaps it was an ingredient in her body lotion or its nutrients added to her skin glow, but something prompted the new decision.

Chloe shared a sunkissed shot of her tanned body in a whimsical Montce Swim olive green bikini. The high-waist bikini pant had a knot-tie waistband similar to the bra's design forming two bows on her body. Keep scrolling for the photo.

Beach Is Life

Chloe Kim spends a lot of time on the beach when she's on break from the Olympics because it's her happy place. As a new champion after her first year in college, the snowboarder dove straight to the beach with her friends. She learned to swim from her close friend Toby Miller while expressing her gratitude for being home with family.

The young athlete opened up about her struggles to TIME Magazine as she prepares to face the snow in the Beijing Olympics this Feb. 

Chanel West Coast Maintains Her Toned Legs With This Workout

Winter 2022 Olympics

After a 22-month break from competitive snowboarding, Chloe returned in Jan. 2021 at the Laax, Switzerland World Cup. However, her time away came back to bite her in the butt as she fell on her first run attempting 1080. Not one to stay down for long, Kim picked herself up and clinched an X Games win the same year. Since then, she's been on a winning streak and doesn't plan on breaking that anytime soon.

She took to her Instagram to express her eagerness,

"Time seriously does fly! I can't believe it's already been 4 years! I am so excited to announce that I have officially secured my spot to represent @teamusa in the Beijing Olympics! Thank you all for the continuous love and support on this crazy journey! I can't wait!"

Helena Christensen In Bathing Suit Takes An Ice Cold Dip

Zendaya Dazzles In Sweeping Knits From Christian Siriano

More Than Snowboarding

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old partnered with Kim Kardashian for the Team USA SKIMS collaboration and personalized cereals with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and SnoGurt. Chloe proves she's a versatile individual outside being a sportsperson. Cinnamon Toast customized Chloe's snowboard with her viral 2018 tweet saying, "Im hungry."

Cinnamon Toast Crunch For Chloe

The Gold Medalist makes a joke in her caption, "Yeah, I'm still hungry… for @cinnamontoastcrunch," she starts, then plugs in a promotional message, "you can buy limited edition Chloe Toast Crunch boxes only online at Walmart.com on Thursday, January 27. Stay hungry."

