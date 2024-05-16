Nikki Haley Snubs Trump at Donor Event, Days After Drawing Support Away From Trump in 3 GOP Primaries

Former GOP candidate Nikki Haley may have dropped out months ago, but she still won't stop snubbing Donald Trump, or stop swaying votes away from him. The former governor of South Carolina and U.N. ambassador thanked around 100 contributors during a private, two-day donor retreat in Charleston, South Carolina, where her staff spoke on the campaign's fundraising and strategy.

At private donor event, Haley thanks supporters and ignores Trump. Most Haley supporters are voting for Biden. #NeverAgainTrump https://t.co/ufnq8kNOVo via @politico — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) May 15, 2024

Trump, meanwhile, received almost little to no mention, according to POLITICO, only days after it was reported Haley is still receiving votes in the primary after withdrawing from the contest in early March. Haley received sizable percentages of the vote [about 105,000] in three Republican primaries on May 14, according to The Hill.

Election statistics from Decision Desk HQ show that Haley received 20 percent of the vote [about 47,000] in Maryland, while Trump received 80 percent. She received 18% [about 37,000] of the vote in Nebraska compared to Trump's 80.1 percent, while the former UN ambassador received 9.4% [21,000] of the vote in West Virginia vs the former president's 88.4%.

Remember when trump told the Nikki Haley voters we don't need you?



Now he's steadily losing up to 21% of them in every primary.



So strategy.

Such smart.

Many votings.



Good times. 😎 pic.twitter.com/qH1VkkFuoN — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) May 16, 2024

During the Charleston conference, Haley did not endorse the former president or encourage her followers to support his candidacy, as expected, according to participants. Though she hasn't said what her next move will be beyond joining the conservative Washington-based think tank Hudson Institute, the retreat demonstrated that the former GOP contender still enjoys the support of an incredibly devoted set of funders and fans who intend to stick with her.

Newsmax: More warning signs for Donald Trump after Nikki Haley's zombie presidential campaign continues to rack up votes. Remember, she's out of the race but take a look at what happened in Maryland last night. 20% of Republicans voted in opposition of Donald Trump, almost 50,000… pic.twitter.com/QvwMN6i5TE — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 15, 2024

The retreat, specifically for her fans and donors, went over campaign funds specifics. Together, the super PAC and the campaign raised $162 million; the super PAC contributed $82 million and the campaign received $80 million in direct cash contributions. $30 million came from large donations, while at least $50 million came from supporters at the grassroots level.

Approximately 300,0000 contributors contributed to the campaign; according to the presentation, 145,982 of those were new Republican digital donors who "added to the GOP fundraising ecosystem."

After withdrawing from her presidential campaign, Haley, instead of endorsing Trump, claimed that he had to win over her supporters. Given that Trump has shown a great deal of contempt for Haley voters, calling them names like "birdbrained" and "the swamp", it looks like a sizable portion of Republican supporters does not want to support him. President Joe Biden, however, has actively tried to win over these potential voters. “Donald Trump made it clear he doesn’t want Nikki Haley’s supporters,” Biden said in March. “I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign.”

Even pro-Haley PACs want to back Biden over Trump. Shortly after Haley withdrew from the campaign, the pro-Haley organization PrimaryPivot rebranded itself as Haley Voters for Biden. Between now and November's general election, the Lincoln Project, according to its co-founder Reed Galen, will target them with a $50 million campaign aimed at persuading voters in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Arizona against Trump.