Meghan McCain Once Referred to Her Former Co-hosts on ‘The View’ as ‘Crazy Old People’

In a December 2023 podcast interview, Meghan McCain launched another scathing attack on the long-standing talk show The View and its hosts. As a guest on Michael Malice's Your Welcome podcast, she didn't hold back in criticizing her former colleagues.

Describing Ana Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines as "crazy old people," the conservative commentator voiced her grievances. McCain also claimed that the show's current hosts have frequently mentioned her in public since she departed from the daytime talk show, according to reports by HuffPost.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

She said, "The thing about The View is that I didn't know when I signed my contract with ABC that this is forever, that, for the rest of my life, I'm going to be bullied, yelled at, abused, and brought up for years. I haven't been on that show in years. I'm just trying to live my life." She added, "I just didn't know that when I signed to do this show that I have to deal with these crazy old people just yelling about me all of the time."

According to Page Six, McCain, who was a co-host on the daytime panel from 2017 to 2021, mentioned that she is focusing on living her life and working on her podcast.

I heard her in an interview say they think about her every day. I would bet her money that that isn't true. I can watch The View again now that she is gone. — Julee McCarthy ☮️ (@Juleemc) December 29, 2023

She further said, "I go whole swaths of time without thinking about them — whole months without thinking about the show or anything. Apparently, I'm just on their minds every day. And it's pathetic." Continuing the discussion, Malice characterized The View as a malevolent program designed to act as a deliberate psychological operation, aimed at persuading people to repeal the 19th Amendment.

However, as reported by Entertainment Weekly, McCain denied this claim by saying, "I honestly don't think that, just from working there, that they're that smart. It's a very disorganized place backstage."

🤦‍♀️ SO MUCH JEALOUSY. — LadyDd (@TheBuddhist2454) December 29, 2023

She added, "It's very chaotic, I think that's giving people that work there a lot of credit that they shouldn't have. It's kind of a rigged show. At night, all the hosts are given Hot Topics to choose from, you're sent news articles you want to talk about the next day. Whatever the majority chooses is the topic of the show. Anything that makes democrats look bad is never chosen."

McCain continued, "I had to go in every morning being like, 'Hey, whatever news story that makes Biden look bad is the number one news story of the day,' and there would be a fight over whether or not it should even be aired because the hosts didn't agree on it. That was always a battle every day."

Earlier in the podcast, McCain aimed an episode of The View where Navarro appeared to refer to McCain during a discussion about Hunter Biden. Navarro said, “Joe Biden’s crime is being Hunter Biden’s father.” She added, “Look, did Hunter Biden influence peddle on his last name? Yes, he did, so did half of Washington — people sitting at this table did it.”

Meanwhile, McCain left The View in 2021, four years after becoming a permanent cohost. During her time on the show, she frequently clashed with her cohosts, including a memorable argument with Behar, during which Behar told McCain she didn't miss her when McCain was on maternity leave.