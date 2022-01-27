Study Reveals Who Is At Risk Of Long COVID

Claire Steves, a senior clinical lecturer at Kings College London, stressed that further research into long COVID is necessary.
"It would be important to look to see whether these markers are still predictive in vaccinated people as more of the world is vaccinated or has prior infection," Steves said.
She noted that "with cases high still, more people are at risk of developing long-term symptoms."
"We urgently need to scale up research on how to prevent this happening," Steves added.
Long COVID researcher Charles Downs, meanwhile, called the results of this study "very promising."
"There is no single test, no imaging study, that can be used to give a diagnosis [of long COVID].This helps move us in that direction," she said.