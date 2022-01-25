Kim Kardashian Shares Stunning Thierry Mugler Looks As Designer Dies

Kim Kardashian wasn't showing off in the usual way yesterday. The 41-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram to mark the sad passing of iconic designer Thierry Mugler - anyone unfamiliar with Mugler's designs may remember the "wet" Met Gala dress Kim wore to the 2019 Met Gala.

Posting for her army of followers as the fashion world and celebrities mourn Thierry's loss, the KKW Beauty founder posted a gallery of images, all showing various outfits Mugler custom-designed for her. Check out the photos and Kim's touching tribute below.