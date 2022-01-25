Kim Kardashian Shares Stunning Thierry Mugler Looks As Designer Dies

Kim Kardashian wasn't showing off in the usual way yesterday. The 41-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram to mark the sad passing of iconic designer Thierry Mugler - anyone unfamiliar with Mugler's designs may remember the "wet" Met Gala dress Kim wore to the 2019 Met Gala.

Posting for her army of followers as the fashion world and celebrities mourn Thierry's loss, the KKW Beauty founder posted a gallery of images, all showing various outfits Mugler custom-designed for her. Check out the photos and Kim's touching tribute below.

Marking A Sad Loss

Scroll for the snaps. Mugler died aged 73 and on January 23. The French trailblazer was honored by Kim as she told fans:

"Manfred Thierry Mugler 💔 My heart breaks. There’s no one like you! Your vision, your transformations, your magic! I am so honored to have known you, spent time with you and be a muse for you." In 2019, Kim had worn Mugler to both the Met Gala itself and to the event's after-party - here, she'd gone Cleopatra style in a blue latex and gloved ouftit. Swipe below for the gallery, just scroll for more.

'Won't Forget' Their Time Together

Momager Kris Jenner is also a giant Mugler fan, although she was wearing the designs back in the '80s and '90s. Mom-of-four Kim continued:

"There was so much more for you to show the world and that we had planned to do together, but you already gave us so much. I will never forget our time together around the world and learning from the master himself on what couture really meant!" Mugler's loss comes not long after Louis Vuitton's main man and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh's passing.

Sending Best Wishes

In honor of the Haute Couture king, Kim concluded: "You always said beauty will save the world - and you really believed it was a better place because of the beauty all around! Thank you for the beauty. I love you so much. My condolences go to Manfred’s family, friends, JB and his incredible team - and everyone who loved him and who’s lives he has touched."

Celeb Response

Kim, whose gallery had also included backstage Met Gala moments as she was fitted into the "wet" dress, also ensured her opening photo included Mugler himself. Hearts were left by both 37-year-old sister Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner, with singer Katy Perry leaving a broken heart emoji.

