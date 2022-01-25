Miley Cyrus Highlights Bare Legs In Gucci Boots

Entertainment
Rebecca Cukier

Miley Cyrus is flaunting her super-toned legs and showing off her major Gucci energy in new photos from the studio. The singer, 29, made 2021 headlines as she was snapped up by the luxury designer to front its fragrances, but it isn't just the scents Miley is shouting out - the latest set of photos proved it.

Posting to Instagram this week, the "Slide Away" hitmaker went for a monogrammed boots look, also rocking a skimpy shorts getup as she suggested possibly recording new music. Check out the photos below.

Major Gucci Energy

Scroll for the photos. Miley joins the long list of celebrities now fronting major brands - while supermodel Hailey Bieber takes care of YSL and hubby Justin Bieber reps Balenciaga, singer Dua Lipa is the face of Versace.

Miley posed in a wood-floored studio and by decks while resting on an office chair and with her legs kicked up onto the decks. She wore a matching set as she went sleeveless in a light top, with the tan leather accents from her knee-high boots matching aspects on both her top and tiny shorts.

See The Photos Below

The "Midnight Sky" singer, showing off her rocker edge as she donned dark shades, made her monogrammed boots the focal point, with a caption only tagging her photographer. The post gained over 270,000 likes, including one from Bravo star and close pal Lisa Rinna.

Miley had, just days earlier, shouted out another high-end designer as she updated her Instagram while brandishing a Chanel bag and joking "bags not baggage." More photos after the snap.

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Gucci Gains In Her Underwear

And Gucci's Paying Her

Summer 2021 marked Cyrus announcing her partnership with Gucci. The label adored by teen pop icon Billie Eilish, offered Miley the chance to speak for herself as she stated:

"It is with happiness and honor I announce I am the face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum. @Gucci and I have felt like family for a long time in our collaborations which have always revolved around vibrant color, self-expression & unapologetic contradiction."

Being Tough

The ex to Liam Hemsworth added: "Being tough in a soft environment or still in a chaotic moment. #FloraFantasy is being who you are. None of us are made with one ingredient. We all have different notes, some subtle and some bold. Just like Flora!"

Other celebs fronting well-known fragrances include model Kaia Gerber for Marc Jacobs. For more from Miley, follow her Instagram.

