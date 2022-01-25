Miley Cyrus Highlights Bare Legs In Gucci Boots

Miley Cyrus is flaunting her super-toned legs and showing off her major Gucci energy in new photos from the studio. The singer, 29, made 2021 headlines as she was snapped up by the luxury designer to front its fragrances, but it isn't just the scents Miley is shouting out - the latest set of photos proved it.

Posting to Instagram this week, the "Slide Away" hitmaker went for a monogrammed boots look, also rocking a skimpy shorts getup as she suggested possibly recording new music. Check out the photos below.