Olympian Nastia Liukin Flaunts Amazing Legs On Instagram

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is showcasing her toned legs in a new Instagram share, and she's getting a ton of thumbs-up for it. The 32-year-old five-time Olympic medalist was all pretty in pink in a matching set ahead of the weekend, posting for her 1.1 million followers and showcasing her endlessly-long pins, plus her fashion sense.

Nastia made sure to remind fans that she's still super-fit despite a 2012 retirement, and you can check out how she stays in shape, plus the photos, below.