Olympian Nastia Liukin Flaunts Amazing Legs On Instagram

Entertainment
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is showcasing her toned legs in a new Instagram share, and she's getting a ton of thumbs-up for it. The 32-year-old five-time Olympic medalist was all pretty in pink in a matching set ahead of the weekend, posting for her 1.1 million followers and showcasing her endlessly-long pins, plus her fashion sense.

Nastia made sure to remind fans that she's still super-fit despite a 2012 retirement, and you can check out how she stays in shape, plus the photos, below.

Stuns In Pink Workout Look

Going selfie mode, Nastia snapped herself on wooden floors and backed by printed wallpapers. The 2008 all-around champion wore tight pink shorts to match a long-sleeved top, also matching her whole getup with sneakers. She folded one leg and showcased her toned muscles, with the trio of shots also seeing her rocking her newly-dark locks - Nastia tends to go with a blonde finish.

A caption from Liukin announced plans as she hits up Dublin next week, although eyes seemed to be on the figure, with fellow gymnast McKalya Maroney even leaving a "hot" comment. Nastia, meanwhile, has opened up on her workouts, revealing it's a varied deal post-retirement.

"I love boxing with my trainer. I love barre classes and hot yoga. I love Pilates. That really elongates you, but it’s also important to do some kind of cardio and now that the weather’s nice I love running along the West Side. It’s a beautiful view. I take spinning classes, too," she told The Cut.

Revealing Her Diet

Nastia, whose mother told her to "have a cookie" when she wants one, further revealed how she nourishes herself, continuing:

"I like to eat something very small beforehand, whether it’s a banana or a piece of fruit, and I have coffee. It was the same when I was in gymnastics. After my workout I’ll have a bigger breakfast, like an omelet" - one packed with veggies including tomatoes and spinach.

#Protein

Much like fellow protein guzzler Simone Biles, Liukin ensures her muscles are maintained by the protein she consumes. The APL collaborator said: "Making sure to get enough protein in is extremely important for me to this day. It keeps you full longer." Nastia made 2020 headlines as fans bashed her weight in a high-profile anorexia storm, one coming with a giant clap-back as the gymnast defended her weight. Follow her Insta for more.

