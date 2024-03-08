Tish Cyrus Believes She'd Be a 'Better Mother' to Miley Cyrus If She Smoked Marijuana

Miley Cyrus and the relationship with her mother, Tish Cyrus' dynamic as mother and daughter has gone through a myriad of changes; both good and bad. Despite the occasional highs and lows, they’ve always been there to support each other.

Even after Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus went through a divorce in 2022 per People, the Wrecking Ball singer got even closer since she also endured the heartache of a divorce from her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. Nonetheless, Tish believes she could’ve done even more as a mom for her children if she had consumed marijuana after having children.

Per Marca's reports, the eminent producer has recently been an advocate for the recreational consumption of marijuana. She often discusses her thoughts and her guests’ insights via her podcast, Sorry We’re Stoned. In a new episode of the show, Tish seemed to have had a wholesome conversation with See You Again rapper Wiz Khalifa. During their chat, Tish dished about partaking in the substance after having children. She narrated, “I didn’t smoke pot when I had my kids…”

Tish recalled the time of her life when she began smoking. She said, “I didn’t start smoking until I was about 46.” Furthermore, she admitted to being a ‘better mom’ if she’d started the practice way before. Tish pondered, “I think I would have been a better mother if I had smoked then…” Additionally, she explained her admission through an example from her past, “I feel like, for example, school projects would have been more fun for me.”

The mother of five subtly moved on to the next topic of conversation with Khalifa. Regardless, to Tish, being a mother means the world to her. Over the years, she’s consistently cheered on her children in their respective endeavors.

She is one dedicated mother and it’s possibly one of the umteen reasons her children love her despite the complexity of their respective relationships with her. Concerning her oldest daughter, Tish has been a pillar of love and support and often gushes about The Climb singer.

In honor of celebrating her daughter’s appearance on Vogue, not only did she re-share the cover image, but shared a few other snippets of Miley slaying her ensembles per usual. Taking to Instagram, an elated Tish wrote: “So ICONIC. Love seeing my girl @mileycyrus with ALL of these incredible women! So surreal” The momager concluded her heartfelt caption by thanking the Flowers singer’s team for helping her shine in the spotlight.

As expected, the Cyrus family’s fans were beyond thrilled over such a marvelous accomplishment and shared their thoughts in the comment section. Several exclaimed, “Legendary!” One asserted, “She is THEE icon!!!” Another one added, “She DESERVES all the recognition!!!!!” A final one agreed with Tish’s caption, “Could not agree more.” Likewise, many were in awe of the moment and shared a similar feeling of pride that Tish had as a mother to her daughter in the wave of her accomplishments.