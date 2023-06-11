Glance Through Pete Davidson's Marvelous Penthouse Suit in Las Vegas That Goes for $7K Per Night

Pete Davidson stayed at the stunning luxury penthouse suite, Croxford Suite, on account of his bestie Alex Panago's bachelor party at Resorts World Las Vegas for a whopping $7K per night. It is a 3,500 square feet suite with a breathtaking and panoramic view of the dazzling city of Las Vegas, reported The Sun.

Image Source: Resorts World Las Vegas

The lavish resort is one the prime destinations that enhances the experience with a plethora of luxe amenities not exclusive to the premises of a hotel. This resort boasts 66 floors, each a different form of excellence when it comes to the space of interior design, featuring only the finest and most luxurious furniture and fixtures within.

During the day, the stunning glass panels reflect the glistening sun as the clouds pass by. By night, the place completely transforms into an illuminated resort fit to have a youthful time and get lost in the bliss that follows. The amenities offered are also fit for royalty.

Image Source: Resorts World Las Vegas

To begin with, the exuberant and glowing bedroom featuring accents of brown and beige spread across the massive room. A bed truly fit for a king or a queen majestically sits right at the center, its mattress only holding the best for a good night's slumber.

The floor remains well-carpeted with a wavy pattern adorning it. A crimson-orange lounge couch sits by the bedside right in front of the window, at a safe distance from the elaborate flatscreen. The room also has the provision of a black floor-ceiling window panel that offers an awestruck view of the nightlife in the city.

Image Source: Resorts World Las Vegas

Apart from this, there is a comforting and inviting yet zen lounging area featuring a gray patterned wall in front of which sits a stylish and chic sofa. Its earl-gray tone offers the room a fine touch of refreshment in terms of color, and strongly emphasizes the ethos of relaxation. A toffee-brown leather chair followed by a sublime coffee table allows its hosts to unwind in utmost style. The seating arrangement is made such that each vicinity is well-lit and optimum viewing experience is achieved.

Image Source: Resorts World Las Vegas

Lastly, the bathroom is also a masterpiece in itself. It captures the essence of bathing in luxury as it is surrounded by pristine accents of beige marble throughout its premise. Besides the magnificent and pure white bathtub being a perfect place to unwind, the bathroom refines its bathing experience by not limiting itself to a mere bathtub.

A state-of-the-art showering unit enclosed with glass panels is also present in the suite. The resort provides a personal white bathrobe followed by soft plush towels that are neatly arranged within the open shelves right below the well-lit mirrors of the dressing area.