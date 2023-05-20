Meghan Markle's $1880 Chic Ensemble Steals Spotlight on Sushi Date Post 'Montecito Makeover'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted for the first time together since King Charles' Coronation. The couple enjoyed a date night at the swanky Sushi bar which is very close to where they live in Sunny Montecito, California. Markle was seen in a stunning brown Heidi Herrick mini dress which retails at $475, a knee-length number featuring chic tailored sleeves and a deep V-neckline that fit her like a glove. The Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of $713 Hermes brown leather sliders and carried a white bucket bag from the brand Cesta Collective, as per Mirror.

Image Source: (From Left) Hermes | Cesta Collective | Heidi Herrick

Markle's elegant locks were artfully gathered into a modest ponytail which was complemented by the tasteful addition of gold earrings. Her fashionable date comes after she unveiled her glamourous new look which she named the "Montecito Makeover" paying homage to the serene California town which she now proudly calls home, alongside her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet. On Sunday, April 23, Markle debuted her new look as she introduced a friend, photographer Misan Harriman in a TED Talk.

Her makeup on the dinner night looked lighter and dewier, with her signature smoky eye not getting picked for this look. Markle instead went for a nude copper hue eyeshadow paired with wispy lashes. She also ditched her messy updos and wore her hair super sleepy with glossy locks which perfectly framed her face.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen out on a sushi date where onlookers told TMZ they dined alone, but now we are being told by PageSix that they were with Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz, + more.



I have an interesting take that I'll spill in my upcoming video so stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/VMycQ6GA8O — A. (@ScandalousMedia) May 16, 2023

According to Page Six, the royal couple was joined by their new friends, Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk, as well as Cameron Diaz and her rocker husband Benji Madden. Bumble founder, Whitney Wolf Herd was also seen at the venue with her husband, Michael Herd, according to the publication.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen together for the first time, a week after King Charles' Coronation, which Harry attended while Markle decided to stay home in California with their two children. She reportedly did not go to the Coronation as she didn't want to miss her son's birthday.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Edwards

As per US Weekly, a source said, "As much as Meghan appreciates the invite to the coronation, she wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world. Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first. She feels very grateful to be included in such a special occasion by the royal family and is glad that Harry can go and show support on behalf of their family. But being the same day as Archie’s birthday, unfortunately, she’s just going to have to miss out on this one."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga, WPA Pool

Recently, Markle was seen hiking with a close friend. She reportedly wore low-key hiking gear and accessorized it with a stack of expensive jewelry, which included £150k worth of Princess Diana's jewelry.

Zack Stone, who is the managing director of Seven Stone, acknowledged Markle's sweet tributes to Diana and said, "Meghan Markle frequently pays tribute to Princess Diana through her jewelry – most notably with the late Princess' striking aquamarine ring, which the Duchess wore on her wedding day."