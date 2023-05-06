Prince Harry Relegated to Third Row With Andrew’s Kids for King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has been allocated a seat in the third row alongside Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, as well as Princess Alexandra, at the Coronation of King Charles, according to The U.S. Sun. This seating arrangement sends a clear message about Harry's current status as a non-working royal.

According to sources close to the royal family, the Duke of Sussex will be seated in the third row at Westminster Abbey, far away from his brother Prince William and other front-line royals. He will be seated alongside Princess Alexandra, who has not undertaken a royal engagement in a decade.

The front row is exclusively reserved for senior working royals, such as Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton; Prince Edward and Sophie, their children Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex; and Princess Anne with her husband, Tim Laurence.

The seating arrangement has raised eyebrows, with many interpreting it as a clear message about Prince Harry's current status as a non-working royal. This speculation has also been spurred on by rampant discussion among fans and critics regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's public image post their Netflix series Harry & Meghan. However, there also seems to be an element of generosity in putting Prince Harry close to his beloved cousin Princess Eugenie, with whom he shares a close bond.

Despite the speculation, the seating arrangement should not come as a surprise to those familiar with royal protocol. The seating is traditionally arranged based on the line of succession, with the most senior members of the royal family seated closest to the throne. For the Coronation of Kind Charles III, too, the working royals are seated in the front, with the rest being seated in descending order of rank. This decision has led to Prince Harry being seated in the third row, far away from his father, the King.

While some may see this seating arrangement as a snub to Prince Harry, it is important to remember that he voluntarily stepped back from his royal duties in 2020. He and his wife Meghan Markle have since relocated to California, where they have been pursuing their own projects and philanthropic efforts.

It is not surprising that Prince Harry will be absent from the majority of the coronation ceremony, as he will be leaving shortly after the main event to join his wife Meghan Markle in Montecito to celebrate their son Archie's fourth birthday. Both Prince Harry's short visit during the ceremony and Markle's absence from it were announced by Buckingham Palace in an official statement back in April, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex missed the event's official RSVP deadline.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” the palace said in a statement.