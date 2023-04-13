Here Is Why Meghan Markle Isn't Attending King Charles III's Coronation With Prince Harry

Buckingham Palace finally got a decision from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on whether they will be attending King Charles’ coronation next month. Nearly three weeks before the May 6 ceremony is set to take place, Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Harry's attendance for the festivities, noting that Meghan Markle will stay in California with the couple's two kids, 3-year-old Archie Harrison, and 22-month-old Lilibet Diana.

The news comes shortly after reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex missed the event’s official RSVP deadline. “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” the palace said in a statement.

For the first time, Buckingham Palace officials referred to the Sussexes’ children as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in a statement confirming the Sussexes’ plans. Page Six reports, the children’s titles were only recently updated on the line of succession, and one highly placed source said “it is a shame” that Archie and Lilibet — nicknamed Lili — will not be in attendance on “such a historic occasion.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool

PEOPLE got intel from a friend of Harry’s regarding his decision. Harry “wanted to be at the service to support his father at this important moment in his life,” the outlet wrote, per the friend. The coronation falls on May 6, which is also Archie’s fourth birthday. PEOPLE reported that Meghan will be spending that weekend in California celebrating Archie’s big day with him and his sister Lilibet, hence her absence.

Harper’s Bazaar reported that Archie’s birthday “played a role in the decision for Meghan to stay behind.” The outlet added that Harry will attend the coronation ceremony but is not expected to attend other events over the weekend.

1/ Apparently #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle have replied to the invitation to the vanity coronation of #KingCharlesIII



Personally I think they’ve collectively as a couple and parents made the right decision for Harry to go, and Meghan to stay home with the kids pic.twitter.com/GGLzoBtuzZ — WeStillHere 👏🏾 (@Keep_t100) April 12, 2023

The event is expected to be attended by other members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, whose oldest Prince George, 9, will serve as one of the eight Pages of Honour that will walk the procession inside London's Westminster Abbey. As for the total number of attendees, there should be quite the audience as the official invitation was sent out to 2,000 guests.

On April 4, Buckingham Palace unveiled the grand invitation for the ceremony, which touted a design that included a nod to Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022. "The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. By command of the King the Earl Marshal is directed to invite [guest] to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on the 6th day of May 2023."

The official invitation for the Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort has been revealed.



Designed by Andrew Jamieson, the invitation features the Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign.



1/7 pic.twitter.com/MpajIk0SQw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 5, 2023

Earlier this year, Harry, who, along with Meghan, took a step back from royal duties in 2020, reflected on the possibility of attending his father's coronation on the heels of releasing his explosive memoir, Spare. "There's a lot that can happen between now and then," he had said during a January interview with ITV when asked about the May event. "But the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."